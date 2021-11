2-4-3 Sunday, October 31st, 2021. Or maybe just watching an old Mighty Ducks movie might be a better idea for this flailing Canadiens squad. After a great matchup backed up brilliantly by Jake Allen on Thursday against the Sharks, the Habs were back to their confused and incoherent play on Saturday against the Kings and got pummelled 5-2 in a game that was never even close. A true horror movie was on display especially in the 2nd period. After the game the team held a closed door meeting and media availability was not possible until almost 30 minutes after the game ended. Marc Bergevin was reported being in the locker room as many people reported that he raised his voice more than once.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO