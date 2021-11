The 2022 California State Fair and Food Festival’s first-ever cannabis competition is now open for submissions. The competition, which is open to all licensed California cultivators, will be grouped by light source: indoor, mixed light and outdoor. And entries will be judged and ranked based on the total concentration of terpenes, cannabinoids and the ratio of the two, according to the California State Fair Cannabis Awards website.

