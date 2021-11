Iowa State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Cyclones are coming off a 38-31 loss to West Virginia, which put Iowa State with a record of 5-3 (3-2 Big 12) entering the final month of the season. The Longhorns are coming off a loss of their own, too, and fell at Baylor on Saturday. Texas enters the matchup with a record of 4-4 (2-3 Big 12). Iowa State has won the last two games between the two teams, the first time that's happened in the history of the matchup.

