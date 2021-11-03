CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Red Arrows pilot tells inquest of ‘eternal regret’ after engineer’s crash death

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjerE_0clEX8Aq00

A Red Arrows pilot has told an inquest it is his “eternal regret” that he was not able to eject an engineer from his plane before it crashed.

Corporal Jonathan Bayliss, 41, died when the Hawk T1 jet crashed into the runway at RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, on March 20 2018, but pilot Flight Lieutenant David Stark survived after ejecting moments earlier.

A Service Inquiry Panel (SIP) investigation found the plane had stalled and crashed during a training manoeuvre designed to simulate an engine failure.

I take no pride in having survived

Giving evidence at an inquest in Caernarfon on Wednesday, Flt Lt Stark said he had not realised the plane was stalling.

He said: “I quite clearly did not perceive the situation that was developing until the point at which it was as though there was the flick of a switch from ‘This is OK’ to ‘This is absolutely categorically not OK and something needs to be done’.”

The inquest has heard that the systems in the jet did not allow the pilot in the front seat to control the ejection of the rear seat passenger.

Flt Lt Stark said: “It is obviously my eternal regret that the command ejection system is not operated the other way round, in that if I had pulled the handle I could have taken Jon out as well.”

He told the inquest he did not give the usual command of “Eject, eject, eject”.

He said: “My recollection is that the flick of a switch happened and that I recognised that we needed to eject immediately.

“I recall saying a swearword and then ‘Eject’.

“I didn’t say ‘Eject’ more than once, from what I can remember. I think my instinct at the time, and I think this has effectively been confirmed in the report, is that if I’d said ‘Eject’ twice I probably wouldn’t have survived.

“I take no pride in having survived. All I can describe is I perceived that the aircraft was going to crash and, to a degree, instinct took over.”

I'd like to take the opportunity to express my profound sorrow at the loss of Jon and the impact it has had

Starting his evidence on the second day of the inquest, Flt Lt Stark appeared emotional as he offered his condolences to the family of Corporal Bayliss and his partner, Jemma Pidgeon.

He said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to express my profound sorrow at the loss of Jon and the impact it has had on his family, Miss Pidgeon and his friends.

“I hope that this process will enable them to get some answers to what I imagine are many questions relating to the accident.”

Flt Lt Stark, who was wearing an RAF uniform with a poppy pinned to his jacket, said he was knocked unconscious after ejecting from the plane and fractured his right femur.

He told the inquest he had resumed flying in the last three months for the first time since the accident.

The SIP report found his routine did not include “sufficient time for rest”, which was a contributory factor in the crash.

Flt Lt Stark told the inquest: “I don’t think it’s possible to conduct winter training with the Red Arrows without it fatiguing you.”

But he said it was a “baseline” of fatigue and he was not concerned that it would affect his performance.

Corporal Bayliss, who was born in Dartford, Kent, joined the RAF in 2001 and in early 2018 was promoted to the Circus team, a small group of highly trained engineers who travel with the Red Arrows and provide technical support away from its base.

The inquest is expected to last until Friday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

I take no pride in having survived, says Red Arrows pilot in fatal crash

An RAF pilot says it is his "eternal regret" that he ejected from his jet without the engineer who perished in a fatal crash. Corporal Jonathan Bayliss, 41, died when the Hawk T1 jet crashed into the runway at RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, on March 20, 2018. Pilot Flight Lieutenant David Stark survived after ejecting moments earlier.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Arrows#Inquest#Pilot#Accident#Flight#Service Inquiry Panel#Eject
BBC

Red Arrows jet at RAF Valley crashed seconds after take off

A Red Arrows pilot ejected from a plane just before it crashed and burst into a "ball of flames", killing an engineer colleague, an inquest heard. Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, from Ingham, Lincolnshire, was an engineer in the Hawk 1 jet which crashed on the RAF Valley runway on Anglesey.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Red Arrows pilot's 'sorrow' over fatal RAF Valley crash

A Red Arrows pilot expressed his "profound sorrow" for the death of the RAF engineer he was flying with when his jet crashed. Flt Lt David Stark ejected to safety before the Hawk 1 jet crashed on the runway at RAF Valley, Anglesey. Cpl Jonathan Bayliss, 41, from Ingham, Lincolnshire,...
ACCIDENTS
WCNC

Pilot dead after small aircraft crashes near Rock Hill, officials say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after the pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash near Rock Hill earlier Friday evening. A news release from the City of Rock Hill confirmed it happened around 7:30 p.m. The city government said the plane crashed down behind the American Legion Post on Heckle Boulevard. Both police officers and firefighters responded to the scene.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A 67-year old man has died from a single-engine plane crash in Clare County, Mich., local authorities said. Theodore Gauthier, of Pontiac, Mich., was identified as the man who died in the crash Friday, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office, 9&10 News WWTV and Mlive.com reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
cyclingweekly.com

Coroner tells inquest that pothole caused cyclist's death

An inquest has heard that a pothole was responsible for an e-bike rider’s death in Ashford, Kent, after the cyclist sustained fatal head injuries by coming off his bike and hitting his head on the road. The inquest at the coroner's court in Maidstone heard that 22-year-old man Algert Lleshi...
ACCIDENTS
WJCL

Officials: Elderly pilot killed in Georgia single-engine plane crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in Georgia say a pilot is dead after a plane crash Monday afternoon. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Raymond Hicks, 67, of Villa Rica, was pronounced dead following the single-engine plane crash in Paulding County, off of Georgian Parkway.
GEORGIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he accelerated his Habu at Mach 3.2 and denied an F-15 pilot an “easy,” simulated kill against its Blackbird during a training sortie

‘In the phone debrief after the mission, the F-15 flight lead reported “four shots and four kills” on the first pass and mumbled something about radar problems and no kills on the second pass,’ Steve “Griz” Grzebiniak, SR-71 pilot. ‘Don Emmons and I, as well as many other Habus, had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

DA Investigating Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins Reveals She Knows Who Loaded Prop Gun With Live Ammo: 'So Many Levels Of Failures'

The District Attorney investigating the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust recently spilled some jaw-dropping new details in the case. Mary Carmack-Altwies popped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 10, and declared she knows who loaded the prop gun that ultimately killed Hutchins, noting there were “so many levels of failures” leading up to the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ben Goldsmith’s teenage daughter died after becoming trapped under off-road vehicle, inquest hears

The 15-year-old daughter of financier Ben Goldsmith died after losing control of her all-terrain vehicle on her family’s farm, an inquest has heard.Iris Goldsmith had been zig-zagging the off-road vehicle across a rough field in an attempt to “scare” her friend, an inquest has heard.Neither the teenager or her friend were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time and were flung from the six-seater Polaris Ranger, landing under its roof during an incident in July 2019.Taunton Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday Iris was pinned to the ground and couldn’t be freed until members of staff from Cannwood Farm, in...
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy