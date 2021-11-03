CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 COVID-linked deaths reported

By Pacific News Center
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Information Center (JIC) was notified of three (3) COVID-19-related fatalities. The 243rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam on November 1, 2021. The patient was a 42-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions....

