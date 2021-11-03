Games across Texas: Huge prospect matchups in final regular season weekend, streaming links

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Ole Miss site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and the Rebels collide this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. A&M comes in 11th in the first College Football Playoff rankings and there's plenty of opportunities for them to move over the next few weeks as they play both the role of the hound and the hare (15th ranked Ole Miss this weekend). The Aggies fought through a spate of injuries earlier in the season to upset then top ranked Alabama at home and then win three more outings in row.

