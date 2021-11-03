CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Games across Texas: Huge prospect matchups in final regular season weekend, streaming links

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas high school football regular season feels like it has flown by. Though it seemingly only just started, the regular season comes to an end with this coming weekend’s games. In the final weekend, there are still a ton of district races to be decided. And that does...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former 4-star LB Antonio Doyle discusses his transfer from Texas A&M, what's next

Texas A&M football had high hopes with linebacker Antonio Doyle when the Aggies landed the 4-star prospect from St. Louis, Mo., as part of the program's 2020 cycle, but Doyle's time in College Station lasted far shorter than Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies imagined. Doyle entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier in November, closing the door on that chapter of the highly-touted defender's career in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Where Alabama commits are playing this week

Here's a look at the Alabama commits whose teams are still on playoff runs this weekend. Jeremiah Alexander — Thompson faces Oak Mountain in the playoffs on Friday -- NFHS. Ty Simpson — Westview plays Fairley in the playoffs on Friday. Tyler Booker — IMG Academy is off this week.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

TCU's next head coach is the most important hire in program history

When it was announced that Gary Patterson was stepping away, shock swept the college football landscape. To see a TCU legend and one of the more respected coaches across the country not even finish a season was hard to comprehend. However, in the aftermath, the program Patterson built is now waiting to see who will take it in a new direction. The vast spectrum in which that direction could be makes this the most important hire in TCU history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend

The high school season is moving into the playoffs. Texas is currently at 21 commits in the Texas 2022 class — Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy, Aledo (Texas) four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr., Klein (Texas) Cain four-star running back Jaydon Blue, four-star Spearman ATH Brenen Thompson, Donaldsonville (LA.) Ascension Catholic four-star defensive end J'Mond Tapp, Lewisville (Texas) four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield, Tyler (Texas) Legacy four-star running back Jamarion Miller, four-star Hewitt (Ala.) Trussville defensive lineman Justice Finkley, Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star defensive back Austin Jordan, Galena Park (Texas) North Shore four-star defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High four-star edge Derrick Brown, Marlin (Texas) four-star defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Southaven (MS.) four-star defensive tackle Aaron Bryant, Frisco (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep four-star defensive lineman Zac Swanson, Arlington (Texas) Martin three-star linebacker Trevell Johnson, Austin (Texas) Westlake three-star offensive lineman Connor Robertson, New Orleans (LA.) Warren Easton cornerback Ronald Lewis, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty three-star athlete Anthony Jones, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star linebacker Eoghan Kerry, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field two-star long snapper Lance St. Louis and Austin (Texas) Regents School kicker Will Stone.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Elite DL Anthony Lucas joins 247Sports recruiting podcast to talk Texas A&M, other top schools

Texas A&M currently sits at No. 6 in the team recruiting rankings for the class of 2022. But it is a good bet that the Aggies finish even higher than that. Jimbo Fisher and Co. already moved up five spots over the week after the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Powell, Tenn., committed to A&M just before the game on Saturday. Not long after Nolen, national top-100 wide receiver Chris Marshall of Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall followed suit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Early signing period; Big 12 breakdown

The Early Signing Period is rolling along. As the dust begins to settle and the Letters of Intent come in, we take a look at how teams in each conference fared. Up next, a look at the Big 12. Best in the show. Bill Self and his staff have reloaded...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Siary signs his name in maroon and white on signing day

Before Evan Siary even came to Starkville Academy back during the summer the South Carolina native already knew where he was going to play his college baseball and that was at Mississippi State. That commitment to the Bulldogs was a large reason why he and his family decided to move...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

How West Virginia rated as recruits

From how West Virginia stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats, and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at this week's K-State opponent through a recruiting lens. West Virginia Recruiting Overview. Here's a look at how West...
NFL
247Sports

GigEm247 answers Ole Miss' questions about the Aggies

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Ole Miss site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and the Rebels collide this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. A&M comes in 11th in the first College Football Playoff rankings and there's plenty of opportunities for them to move over the next few weeks as they play both the role of the hound and the hare (15th ranked Ole Miss this weekend). The Aggies fought through a spate of injuries earlier in the season to upset then top ranked Alabama at home and then win three more outings in row.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Softball signs four new Gamecocks

South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced the signing of four high school senior student-athletes in Brionna Condon (Woodstock, Ga./Etowah), Reagan Marchant (Hilton Head Island, S.C./Hilton Head Island), Caydra Parker (Sparta, Tenn./White County), and Kyye Ricks (Fayetteville, Ga./Whitewater) to compete for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2023 season.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
247Sports

The Edge: West Virginia at Kansas State

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Coming off a 35-10 win over Kansas for its sixth victory of the season, Kansas State returns to Manhattan for the first of two-straight home contests as it hosts West Virginia on Saturday. The game against the Mountaineers kicks at 11 a.m. and will be televised by FS1 with Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) on the call.
KANSAS STATE
