Games across Texas: Huge prospect matchups in final regular season weekend, streaming links

The high school season is moving into the playoffs. Texas is currently at 21 commits in the Texas 2022 class — Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy, Aledo (Texas) four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr., Klein (Texas) Cain four-star running back Jaydon Blue, four-star Spearman ATH Brenen Thompson, Donaldsonville (LA.) Ascension Catholic four-star defensive end J'Mond Tapp, Lewisville (Texas) four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield, Tyler (Texas) Legacy four-star running back Jamarion Miller, four-star Hewitt (Ala.) Trussville defensive lineman Justice Finkley, Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star defensive back Austin Jordan, Galena Park (Texas) North Shore four-star defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Texarkana (Texas) Texas High four-star edge Derrick Brown, Marlin (Texas) four-star defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Southaven (MS.) four-star defensive tackle Aaron Bryant, Frisco (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson, Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep four-star defensive lineman Zac Swanson, Arlington (Texas) Martin three-star linebacker Trevell Johnson, Austin (Texas) Westlake three-star offensive lineman Connor Robertson, New Orleans (LA.) Warren Easton cornerback Ronald Lewis, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty three-star athlete Anthony Jones, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star linebacker Eoghan Kerry, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field two-star long snapper Lance St. Louis and Austin (Texas) Regents School kicker Will Stone.
