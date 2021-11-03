CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday's Weather

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Patchy frost after 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 7 mph. Areas of...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
Great Bend Post

Thursday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Today Cloudy#Sundaysunny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow To Start, End The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area. With the cold air in place, our next disturbance tomorrow will bring a chance for morning rain & snow showers — changing to all snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility may drop with the more moderate snow showers throughout the afternoon. Some grassy accumulation is possible. Best snow shower chance is noon to 8 p.m. TONIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. CHILLY WIND. LOW 37. FRIDAY: AM RAIN & SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD. HIGH 42. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 40. SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy