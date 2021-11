WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison. Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors said police found Reddy's body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy's.

