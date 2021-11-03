CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.4 million. The Gettysburg,...

Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Green Thumb Stock Rises as Earnings Double, Revenue Up 49%

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) stock jumped after the cannabis producer reported third-quarter earnings doubled on a stronger-than-expected revenue rise of 49%. The company, with offices in Chicago and Vancouver, reported profit of 8 cents a share against 4 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue grew 49% to $233.7 million from $157.1 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
STOCKS

