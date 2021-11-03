HOW ABOUT FORT SAM WILSON?

Steven Waldman: 'This provision is the only thing in the bill that would help save democracy.'The Senate is now deciding the fate of local news. As part of the Build Back Better Act, the Senate is in the next few days considering an important proposal: providing a payroll tax credit to local news organizations to retain or hire local journalists. Why? Local news is in a deep crisis. The internet has fundamentally broken the business model of most local newspapers. The number of reporters has dropped by more than half since 2000. There are at least 1,800 total "news deserts" — communities...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO