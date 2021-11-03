CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOW ABOUT FORT SAM WILSON?

courier-record.com
 8 days ago

Congress is going to rename Fort Pickett.I do not concur with the decision for a variety...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen honors veterans at community center

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Holmen honored its veterans at the Holmen Area Community Center. “This is a way we can stop, very deliberately, on a single day and just say thanks to everybody that served our nation,” said Derrick Van Order, a Navy veteran and a candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district. Thursday’s program featured Tim Carrier of the Holmen...
HOLMEN, WI
courier-record.com

A brighter day in Virginia

Dear Sir:I want to say THANK YOU, THANK YOU to my Virginia Electorate.I surely feel good about 11/2/2021. Liberal Democrats always say they are about education and diversity. We now have a lady as Lieutenant Governor-elect, who happens to be black, and a Hispanic as our Attorney General-elect. I voted ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Times

OPINION: Local news hangs in the balance

Steven Waldman: 'This provision is the only thing in the bill that would help save democracy.'The Senate is now deciding the fate of local news. As part of the Build Back Better Act, the Senate is in the next few days considering an important proposal: providing a payroll tax credit to local news organizations to retain or hire local journalists. Why? Local news is in a deep crisis. The internet has fundamentally broken the business model of most local newspapers. The number of reporters has dropped by more than half since 2000.    There are at least 1,800 total "news deserts" — communities...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Dennis Hutchings will get military pallbearers after MoD U-turn

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has caved into public pressure and agreed to provide military pallbearers for Dennis Hutchings. The Army said on Tuesday that soldiers from Hutchings’ Life Guards regiment would after all be allowed to carry his coffin at his funeral, due to take place on Armistice Day.
MILITARY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS

