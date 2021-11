US inflation continues to soar. US dollar strength is seen across the board. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. Inflation in the US soared to its highest level since November 1990 with prices across the board moving higher, data showed yesterday. The headline rate hit 6.2%, compared to market estimates of 5.8%, while the core rate rose to 4.6% against expectations of 4.3%. This latest jump in price pressures will surely put to bed the multi-month ‘transitory’ argument and will add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner rather than later.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO