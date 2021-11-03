CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindt Launching Two New Vegan Chocolate Bars in the UK

By Abigail Jane
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational chocolate brand, Lindt will be celebrating Veganuary by releasing two new vegan chocolate bars in the UK. These vegan delicacies are made of a formula containing oat milk and almond butter. Giving these bars a rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste and consistency. The Vegan Smooth Bar is a classic chocolate...

