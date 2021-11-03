S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.

