CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 continues to grind higher after breaking out into record territory. The price action is typical in that once the market heads to fresh highs it tends to float its way higher. This behavior should be respected, but we shouldn’t become complacent. With each small push higher...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on chipmaker boost; Disney weighs on Dow

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow. A record-breaking rally in Wall Street's main indexes paused earlier this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Price Action Trading#Dow Jones Nasdaq 100
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $47.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.46 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips On Disney Earnings, But Nasdaq Rebounds As Rivian Races Ahead

Stocks were mixed midday Wednesday, as the Nasdaq rallied but the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Disney (DIS) earnings. The Rivian (RIVN) IPO raced higher. The Nasdaq rallied 0.8%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Lower, Weighed Down By Disney Stock; Tech Stocks Recover From Earlier Week's Losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq moved higher after Wednesday's difficult market losses. At around 3 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.7%, leading the upside. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.4% loss and was weighed down by stocks like Disney (DIS), which fell over 7% on earnings.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slumps, Nasdaq Rallies As EVs, Chips, China Names Climb; Disney Stock Takes A Tumble

Stocks were sharply mixed heading into afternoon trade on Wednesday, as chips, China names and EV makers rallied, while Walt Disney (DIS) weighed heavy on the Dow Jones today. New issue Rivian soared in its second day of trade, while Tesla backed away from early gains. IBD 50 new issues AppLovin (APP) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) reversed their steep losses from Wednesday.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Falls from Record High Ahead of US CPI Data; PayPal Sinks on Weak Guidance

S&P 500 retreats from record levels as price fails to push higher and break through technical resistance. Profit-taking ahead of Wednesday's U.S. CPI data appears to be partially responsible for the pullback. Elsewhere, PayPal plunges more than 10% after mixed quarterly results and worse-than-expected profit guidance. U.S. stocks took a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Hang Seng Outlook Remains Cautious with Mixed Signals from Wall Street, Fed

Hang Seng, Federal Reserve, Corporate Earnings, Evergrande, Fed Financial Stability Report – Talking Points. Hang Seng Index remains under pressure with key earnings on tap this week. Evergrande misses offshore bond coupon payments that were due on Saturday. Fed Financial Stability Report cites Evergrande, Chinese real estate as major risks.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning

If this trend continues, Wall Street indices could be vulnerable ahead. Watch key moving averages on the 4-hour charts for signs of reversal. Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders continue to sell the major benchmark stock indices on Wall Street such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. But, recent shifts in positioning show that this trend could perhaps reverse next. IGCS can at times be a contrarian indicator. If investors shift into increasingly buying these indices, then their trend could reverse lower. To learn more about how can you use this tool in your own strategy, check out the recording of my webinar above.
RETAIL
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower

EUR/USD has been trading sideways for several weeks. Sideways price action is set to give-way to lower levels. EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower. The last time I posted commentary on the Euro I was discussing its potential to continue to extend the trend lower off the May high. Nothing has happened over the past week or so to change this outlook, if anything the bias is growing stronger with each day that EUR/USD fails to reverse higher.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy