Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, has defended his claim that highways are “racist” after right-wing outrage.He told a reporter at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland that he was surprised Senator Ted Cruz and Republican commentators had been angered at his suggestion that racism is “physically built” into the country’s transportation infrastructure. “If people in 2021 are suffering from a discriminatory policy funded by the federal government, then we have a responsibility to fix it,” he toldYahoo News.“I don’t know who it hurts to acknowledge that harm was done and to propose doing something to fix it,”...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO