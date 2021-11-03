Hundreds of New COVID Cases Reported in Northeast Pa.

Broome County is getting ready to close the week with a somber tally of a half-dozen more lives lost over the several days to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Thursday, Octobber 28 report, the Health Department noted two more deaths. There had been one death in the Monday, October 25 report and three reported on October 26. Delaware County reports two deaths over the week while Cortland County October 28 reported one new fatality.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO