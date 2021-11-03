CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hundreds of New COVID Cases Reported in Northeast Pa.

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northeast Pennsylvania is continuing to see large numbers of new COVID-19 infections and all three Northern Tier counties have reported deaths from the pandemic over the past week....

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,244 New Cases Over 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 987 are confirmed cases and 257 are probable. There have been 8,987 total hospitalizations and 135,939 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect number of new infections. Pennsylvania logged 5,269 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The state also registered one of its higher daily death tolls, with 196 new deaths reported. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,188 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome COVID Death Toll Continues Climb/Bradford Case Numbers Leap

Broome County’s COVID-19 death toll continues its march upward. Friday, November 5, the county reported one additional death and the Monday, November 8 update reported three more lives lost for a total of 415. Delaware County also reported another death from the Friday, November 5 update. The pandemic death toll in Delaware County stands at 65. Tioga County showed one more death over the weekend for a total of 73. No additional deaths have been reported in Cortland or Chenango Counties.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Pennsylvania#Covid 19#Non Food Items
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY Gov. Says Vaccine Misinformation Spread is Dangerous

Broome County is getting ready to close the week with a somber tally of a half-dozen more lives lost over the several days to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Thursday, Octobber 28 report, the Health Department noted two more deaths. There had been one death in the Monday, October 25 report and three reported on October 26. Delaware County reports two deaths over the week while Cortland County October 28 reported one new fatality.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Crosses New COVID Threshold

The November 1 update on COVID-19 cases in Broome County was expected push the county over another threshold. With new cases numbering from 68 to 107 a day over the previous week, the county was projected to pass 25,000 cases since the start of the pandemic by November 1. Friday, October 29, the County reported 24,949 total cases. That was an increase of 107 since the October 28 update.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNBF News Radio 1290

81-Year-Old Milan, Pa. Man Missing

Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for an 81-year-old man with diabetes and early stage dementia who was reported early November 6. Authorities say they responded to a report of a missing person at 1:28 a.m. November 6. on Reber Road in Smithfield Township in Bradford County. Troopers say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Drug Overdose Spike

The Broome County Opioid Awareness Council is alerting the public to a spike in non-fatal drug overdoses over the past week. BOAC says it want to encourage those with substance use disorder to never use alone, have a Narcan reversal kit available and anyone on site of an overdose should call 9-1-1 immediately. People who render assistance and report an overdose are protected under the Good Samaritan Law.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy