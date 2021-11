A Roselle man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 7 years in federal prison for his role in the armed carjacking of an Uber driver in Newark two years ago. Rakeem McNair, 22, is the second person to be sentenced in the attack. McNair previously admitted to one count of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a carjacking. He was one of three people sought by police in Aug. 13, 2019 attack on Summer Avenue in Newark.

