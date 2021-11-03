Forest O’Brien

Patricia M. (Morris) O’Brien, 75, of Quincy, formerly of West Palm Beach, Fla., died on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Patricia was born in Boston to James and Vera Morris (Stankewich). She graduated from South Boston High School and went to UMass Boston on full scholarship awarded to her for her dedication to tenant advocacy. Patricia spent most of her life in Quincy but moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where she had a long, distinguished career in the field of HIV care and prevention. After two decades in Florida, Patricia returned home to help take care of her ex-husband and best friend, John O’Brien.
