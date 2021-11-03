Forest O’Brien

MINNEAPOLIOS (WCCO) — During a week when all veterans are honored, Minnesota is marking a major milestone. On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced an end to veteran homelessness in 13 central Minnesota counties. The effort was possible because of strong partnerships between agencies, veterans groups and landlords. “I for one wake up grateful to live in a state in a country that prioritizes the care of those who are willing to serve us as our veterans,” the governor told reporters. “Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state in the nation to eliminate veteran homelessness.” As of Tuesday, Minnesota’s Homeless Veterans Registry lists 279 veterans experiencing homelessness. Once on the registry, veterans are typically housed within four months. If you know a veteran who needs help, more information can be found here. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO