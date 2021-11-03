CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Mort Sahl (1927-2021)

By Cary O’Dell
loc.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most people, we were very saddened to hear of the passing of the great Mort Sahl last week at the age of 94. About 10 years ago, Sahl’s landmark comedy album, “At Sunset” (1955), was added to the Library’s National Recording Registry. In 2017, the Library was able to sit...

blogs.loc.gov

Primetimer

Mort Sahl might be the only comic who paved the way for both Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle

In analyzing the influence of Sahl, who died Tuesday at age 94, Jason Zinoman looks at the legendary comedian's legacy through the "rivalry of the moment" between Chappelle and Gadsby. "Let me explain," says Zinoman. "Long before Gadsby integrated art history and feminist critique into formally tricky stand-up routines, comedians had to wear their intelligence lightly. To make smart points, you had to play dumb. Sahl adopted the opposite posture, a move that now seems banal after the work of Jon Stewart, Dennis Miller and John Oliver, among others. But a remarkable amount of Sahl’s early press attention focused on the curiosity of an intellectual telling jokes. Variety called him the 'darling of the eggheads,' and Bob Hope once teased him as 'the favorite comedian of nuclear physicists everywhere.'" Zinoman adds: "One of Sahl’s stock lines was asking if there were any groups he hadn’t offended. His retrograde ideas about gender and his outright sexism earned backlash. After finding fame as the quintessentially liberal critic, Sahl became a Nixon voter who spoke of Ronald Reagan with affection. His image shifted from professorial sage to middle-American outlaw, putting a cowboy in a silhouette on the cover of his raucous, name-dropping memoir, Heartland, which announced with a straight face on the first page: 'Here is the pain and the ecstasy of a conscience out of control.' Later he called Lenny Bruce 'ignorant' before boasting about the time Marilyn Monroe placed his hand on her breast and said, 'Don’t be afraid, Mr. Sahl.' It’s a trip. You can hear the echoes of the current Chappelle in this book: the self-mythologizing, the sensitivity, the bursts of grandeur. Sahl plays the victim brilliantly, saying he couldn’t sign a single record deal after he took a stand on the Warren Commission. If the term cancel culture was around then, he would have used it."
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

In Memory of Mort Sahl, Master Satirist

If it’s true that inside every cynic beats the heart of a disappointed idealist, then that pretty much perfectly describes groundbreaking satirist Mort Sahl, who passed away on Oct. 26 at 94 years old. Mort’s work was totally of its time and yet his impact on comedy can be felt to this day in a way that few others could claim. And it was my great honor to have occasional access to his restless and rebellious brain.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Editorial: Mort Sahl begat Dave Chappelle. Both deserved the right to speak

Will Leonard, an illustrious Tribune nightlife critic, hated Mort Sahl when he performed at Chicago’s famed Mister Kelly’s nightclub in 1973. “Mort Sahl almost always is a surprise. Not always a pleasant surprise,” the late Leonard wrote. “The man operates in an area all his own, zooming around just a little over your head, needling you with caustic remarks that make you nervous not only about your friends and enemies but about yourself as well.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Mort Sahl through the years

Photos: Mort Sahl through the years Comedian Mort Sahl died Oct. 26, 2021, at the age of 94. Here are some memorable moments from his life and career. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson, File)
CELEBRITIES
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Comic Mort Sahl made Claremont McKenna part of his routine

Mort Sahl’s death Tuesday at 94 — did you read about this in the papers? — has extra relevance in Claremont. The stand-up comic who pioneered gabbing about current events was for a couple of years almost a local. Despite having been a terrible student, he had a teaching gig at one of the Claremont Colleges.
CLAREMONT, CA
pacificsun.com

Last Laugh—Remembering the Comedy Legend Mort Sahl

I had lunch with legendary comedian Mort Sahl about nine years ago, in February of 2012, at a diner near his house in downtown Mill Valley, and what was planned as a conversation about movies turned quickly into a conversation about love. “When you go to a picture today, the...
MILL VALLEY, CA
