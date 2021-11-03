CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Passing’ review: Secrets unfold in this subtle, thoughtful film on racial identity

By Moira Macdonald
Seattle Times
Cover picture for the articleRebecca Hall’s assured, thoughtful debut film “Passing” is a story of two women: Irene (Tessa Thompson), a doctor’s wife in 1920s Harlem, and Clare (Ruth Negga), a friend from Irene’s past with whom she unexpectedly reconnects. Both are light-skinned Black women, but Clare has chosen to live as white, marrying a...

