‘Passing’ review: Secrets unfold in this subtle, thoughtful film on racial identity

Passing is a new feature film set in 1920s New York City that premieres on Netflix today. The movie, directed by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, and Alexander Skarsgård, explores the intersected lives of two women on opposites sides of the color line. Tessa Thompson plays Irene “Reenie” Redfield, a married mother of two who was born and raised in Harlem and has stayed in the neighborhood. By accident one afternoon, she runs into her childhood friend Clare Kendry, played by Ruth Negga, who has been passing as a white woman. The film’s title refers to the Black men and women who had skin light enough that they could “pass” as a white person. The film is based on the book of the same name by Nella Larsen and explores the psychological impact the meeting of the two women has on each other, and how they end up desiring a part of each other’s lives.
Comments / 0