Now streaming: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,’ ‘Finch’ and more

By Sean Axmaker
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The Harder They Fall” (2021, R) draws from real-life characters of the Old West to tell a fictional story of outlaw leader Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who reunites his gang to take out an old enemy, Rufus...

www.seattletimes.com

Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall: What Fans Are Saying About The Idris Elba Movie

Western movies aren’t nearly as common as they were in decades past, and the few offerings from that genre that trickle in nowadays oftentimes have a steeper hill to climb to impress audiences. Netflix has dabbled with Westerns a few times in recent years, and the streaming service’s latest movie on that front is The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, among others. Following a limited theatrical release in late October, The Harder They Fall premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 3, right before Marvel’s Eternals dropped in theaters.
MOVIES
Decider

‘The Harder They Fall’ Ending, Explained

There are a handful of deaths that happen at the end of The Harder They Fall, and we’re here to break down what we know. Near the end of The Harder They Fall, Nat steals from the bank of a nearby town to pay off Rufus’ men. But before he can hand it over, he causes an explosion and proceeds to attack them all. A handful of gang members are killed in the blow-up.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix, a Spirited Neo-Western Starring a Fired-Up Jonathan Majors

Netflix movie The Harder They Fall is what you call a talentsplosion: Musician/filmmaker/Jay-Z associate Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel directs a Black Western starring Lovecraft Country breakout Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba and Regina King. It’s loosely a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story, of course y’know), plucking real-life outlaws from historical accounts and dropping them into a mashed-up fictional Old West revenge plot. Sounds like a can’t-miss formula for cinematic success, doesn’t it?
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. The large cast also includes Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and Danielle Deadwyler. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called “The Harder They Fall” a stylish and bold Western “telling a story sorely underrepresented in cinema.” It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
ENTERTAINMENT
Romesentinel.com

Cumberbatch stars in ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will screen “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” on Friday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 5 through Monday, Nov. 8. The movie depicts the extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures, helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Harder They Fall is on Netflix now

New Western The Harder They Fall is available on Netflix from today. The film has a large ensemble cast of stars including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Lakeith Stanfield. It debuted at London Film Festival, where it received positive reviews. The official synopsis reads;...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Harder They Fall’: 6 Books on Real-Life People Who Inspired the Movie

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “The Harder They Fall,” the highly anticipated all-Black Western that debuted on Netflix...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

How The Harder They Fall subverts more than one awful Western trope

Over the last few years, the Western as a genre has been revised and reconsidered, from Tarantino's alternate history in Django Unchained to the horror-tinged Bone Tomahawk. Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall continues this tradition of taking the building blocks of the Western and making them feel relevant to a contemporary audience.
MOVIES

