White people bend over backwards to find arguments supporting the idea that white privilege is a myth, but booooy, does our criminal justice system keep proving them wrong. In Swampscott, Massachusetts, a white woman was accused of driving her car towards and nearly colliding with three Black women and their five children. When one of the Black women told her to slow down, she started shouting racial slurs at them as well as making racist remarks. Clearly, a woman who would endanger the lives of parents and their children and them go full KK-Karen on them unprovoked is someone who is a danger to Black people and should at least do some kind of jail time. Unfortunately, a judge disagreed and the woman, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to probation and community service.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO