Progressives on the ropes? 5 takeaways from Seattle’s election night returns

Even before election results appeared on the big screen at presumptive mayor-elect Bruce Harrell’s campaign party Tuesday night, the mood in the room—a cavernous upstairs event space overlooking Second Avenue downtown—was jubilant. The campaign for mayor has been unusually ugly, and the candidates’ dislike for each other has been palpable.
Seattle election watchers will be tracking results from Capitol Hill’s late-voting young core watching for the expected “swing to the left” from past years — but in the 2021 mayor’s race, they may not matter. Seattle political veteran Bruce Harrell posted commanding results Election Night in his race against current...
ED RONCO: I'm Ed Ronco. It looks like it's increasingly likely Bruce Harrell will be the next mayor of Seattle. He's up by nearly 39,000 votes over Lorena González, the current City Council president. What will a Harrell City Hall look like? KNKX reporter Lilly Ana Fowler is with me this afternoon for a little election analysis. Lilly, you have been on the phone.
Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Seattle city resources have been stretched thin, and crime rates and homelessness have skyrocketed as a result of economic inequality. The Seattle Mayoral Elections occurred on Nov. 2. Democratic candidate Bruce Harrell emerged with a victory over fellow Democrat Lorena Gonzalez. Both proposed vastly different approaches to issues that Seattle residents are increasingly concerned with.
If one examines the key issues that, according to pundits, gave Seattle's right great results in Election 2021—the homeless crisis, rising crime, defunding the police—you find a pattern structured by the deepest laws of an economy that has permanent accumulation as its conatus. Homelessness, of course, is not without a...
In 2019, many were stunned when Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant turned an eight-point election night deficit into a four-point win over the course of a single week. Now, similar shifts for progressive candidates appear to have become the new normal in Seattle. Sawant’s 2019 victory ultimately saw her pull...
For a third straight election cycle, Seattle voters have elected a centrist Democrat to the mayor’s office, but there’s no clear consensus as to why. This year’s elections pitted left-leaning progressives against more centrist Democrats in the two city council races, an abolitionist against a Republican in the city attorney race, and a left-lane mayoral candidate against a more centrist one. While left-leaning progressives still retain a majority on the city council, that composition could change in December following the recall campaign against council member Kshama Sawant.
Three leftist candidates lagged far behind their opponents in the first ballot drop at 8:15 p.m. These dramatic margins suggest that, despite the protests for civil rights last year, Seattle isn’t ready to reimagine public safety as activists had hoped. Bruce Harrell, the business-backed candidate, leads the Seattle mayor’s race...
