Progressives on the ropes? 5 takeaways from Seattle’s election night returns

For a third straight election cycle, Seattle voters have elected a centrist Democrat to the mayor’s office, but there’s no clear consensus as to why. This year’s elections pitted left-leaning progressives against more centrist Democrats in the two city council races, an abolitionist against a Republican in the city attorney race, and a left-lane mayoral candidate against a more centrist one. While left-leaning progressives still retain a majority on the city council, that composition could change in December following the recall campaign against council member Kshama Sawant.

5 DAYS AGO