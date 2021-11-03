CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Audioplay ‘Zen and the Art of an Android Beatdown’ is a perfect fit for Book-It’s style

By Dusty Somers
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalse memories plague the figure that makes up half the heart of Tochi Onyebuchi’s short story “Zen and the Art of an Android Beatdown.” He recalls childhood. He thinks about his father. He remembers them feeding horses in a stable together. None of these things happened to him. He’s...

The Cherokeean Herald

Book Review – Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering

Author Thomas Fellows' sophomore effort pulls from personal experience, popular culture and literature to reassure folks that, despite how painful it may be at times, suffering is not without purpose. The book's title – taken from Harper Lee's novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” – focuses on the character of Mrs....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
omahamagazine.com

Becky Anderon's Aksarben Gem: Arts & Crafted to Perfection

Surrounded almost completely by windowed walls and roofing, Becky Anderson sits munching ruby-red raspberries and petite cheese slices in her kitchen nook. The angled shape of the room combined with all its glass windows give it the appearance of one giant jewel. Outside meets inside here as Anderson’s bountiful yard is visible all around. For her and husband Bill Minier, life inside this gem—and the remainder of their Aksarben-area home—is as sweet as the fruit she’s eating.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Anniston Star

Book review: Debut novel asks if art and love can overcome worldwide tragedy

Jai Chakrabarti’s “A Play for the End of the World” is his first novel, and it is an absolute treasure. A summary of the book would suggest a sprawling fiction about history, friendship and family. What Chakrabarti has managed to create at the heart of the book, however, is an intimate look at the role that art can play during periods of upheaval, whether political or personal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “Kenstein’s Revenge”; “The Perfect Match”

Professor Zarbi and his loyal protégé, Benjamin, are enjoying some quality time away from their duties. Unfortunately, they are interrupted by their old enemy, Dr. Kenstein. The mad doctor kidnaps Benjamin in hopes of keeping his head in a jar. Professor Zarbi is going to have to catch up if he hopes to keep his assistant. Thankfully, he brought back-up, in the form of his mother.
TV SERIES
Isaac Asimov
Tochi Onyebuchi
Alexandre Dumas
Western Queens Gazette

Book Review: Adriane’s Castle

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Wheel of Time’ Boss on Adaptation Secret Weapons and Traveling to New Worlds Every Few Episodes

When writer/producer Rafe Judkins was tasked with bringing “The Wheel of Time” — author Robert Jordan’s beloved 14-volume fantasy book series with a zealous following akin to the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin — to big-budget life for Amazon Prime Video, he knew there would be challenges to satisfying longtime fans and luring in new devotees. “I came into it already a fan of the books — [I] read them all with my mom when I was younger — so I already had the great burden of responsibility on my shoulders,” Judkins, a veteran of “Chuck” and “Agents...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Shambala’ Review: New Adaptation of a Classic Novel by Chingiz Aitmatov

Previously filmed 45 years ago under its original title, leading Soviet-era Kyrgyz literary figure Chingiz Aitmatov’s 1970 novella “The White Ship” gets a handsome new screen treatment in Artykpai Sunyundukov’s “Shambala.” This tale of a boy’s troubled childhood in a remote Tengri Mountains region is the Kyrgyz Republic’s Oscar submission. Its scenic beauty and production gloss certainly invite international exposure. However, some prospective outlets may find it . Still best known abroad for his 1958 breakthrough novel, much-adapted romance “Jamila,” Aitmatov was fond of weaving folklore and mythology into his narratives of contemporary life. That tack is central here, as the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are October’s Best Reviewed Science, Technology, and Nature Books

Susan Orlean’s On Animals, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, Jane Goodall and Douglas Adams’ The Book of Hope, Anil Seth’s Being You, and Rowan Jacobsen’s Truffle Hound all feature among the best reviewed science, technology, and nature books of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Zen and the Art of the Tough Guy

As someone who originated one of the most iconic gangster roles of all time — Goodfellas’ glorious flameout Henry Hill — it’s understandable that Ray Liotta wouldn’t want to pigeonhole himself with another Mob project just a few years later. Which is why, when Sopranos creator David Chase took a train all the way to Richmond, Virginia, where the actor was filming Ridley Scott’s Hannibal, to ask him to join Season Three of the series, Liotta politely but firmly declined. The part of Ralphie Cifaretto eventually went to Joe Pantoliano, who won an Emmy for the fourth-season episode where (19-year-old spoiler warning!) Ralphie literally loses his head. But Liotta has no regrets.
TV SERIES
soundsandcolours.com

Arts & Books

Tens of thousands were estimated killed or disappeared during Argentina’s dirty war and Daniel Loedel’s Hades, Argentina explores the fates... Read Article. Elena knows that her daughter, Rita, did not commit suicide and is intent on finding the culprit, even if her... Read Article. By Jane Drummond 16 June, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
