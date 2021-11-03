West’s Gillespie, Foster earn top honors on All-Valley Football Association Team

Wausau West running back Colton Geurink was one of eight Warriors selected to the first team of the 2021 All-Valley Football Association Team. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West defensive end Daveon Gillespie was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year and Wausau West coach Jason Foster was named Coach of the Year as the All-Valley Football Association Team was announced following the season.

Gillespie had 31 tackles, including nine quarterback sacks for Wausau West, which tied Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point for the VFA championship.

Stevens Point senior quarterback Riley Warzynski was named Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just three interceptions, as Stevens Point tied with Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West for the VFA title.

In addition to Gillespie, West had seven other first-team selections, including Joe Berens, who was named at both inside linebacker and fullback/tight end. Offensive linemen Cayden Kershaw and Logan Burish, running back Colton Geurink, and defensive back Reed Napiwocki were also first-team selections for the Warriors.

Geurink finished second in the VFA in rushing with 965 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. His 70 total points, which included five two-point conversions, was also second in the conference.

Napiwocki finished fourth in the conference with 40 tackles, including eight for loss.

D.C. Everest had seven first-team picks, which included three-way honoree Ty Strehlow, who as picked at receiver, defensive back and punter. Also making the first team for the Evergreens were offensive lineman Cole Stevens, defensive lineman Mitch Danielski, outside linebacker Max Buccholz, and return specialist Triton Schmidt.

Strehlow averaged 4.16 yards per punt to lead the VFA, and was second in the conference with 26 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Danielski had four quarterback sacks and Schmidt averaged 35 yards on nine kickoff returns, including a touchdown for the Evergreens.

2021 All-Valley Football Association Team

First Team

Offense

Linemen: Cayden Kershaw, jr., Wausau West; Jack Blokhuis, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cole Stevens, jr., D.C. Everest; Bryce Her, sr., Stevens Point; Mitch Blokhuis, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Logan Burish, sr., Wausau West.

Fullbacks/tight ends: Joe Berens, sr., Wausau West; Daniel Zdroik, sr., Stevens Point; Ben Raczek, sr., Stevens Point.

Receivers: Ty Strehlow, sr., D.C. Everest; Peyton Pumper, jr., Stevens Point; E.J. Holt, jr., Appleton West.

Running backs: Colton Geurink, sr., Wausau West; Leo Brostowitz, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Ben Vallafskey, jr., Appleton West.

Quarterback: Riley Warzynski, sr., Stevens Point.

Defense

Linemen:

Zak Glamann, sr., Marshfield; Devyn Farrell, sr., Appleton West; Mitch Danielski, sr., D.C. Everest; Daveon Gillespie, sr., Wausau West; Connor Akey, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Inside linebackers: Cam Dennee, sr., Marshfield; Joe Berens, sr., Wausau West; Ben Raczek, sr., Stevens Point; Keagan Christy, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Outside linebackers: Peter Rucker, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Ryan Dolezal, sr., Marshfield; Max Buchholz, sr., D.C. Everest.

Defensive backs: Tommy Drohner, sr., Stevens Point; Reed Napiwocki, sr., Wausau West; Jackson Schooley, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Ty Strehlow, sr., D.C. Everest.

Kicker: Drew Klein, sr., Hortonville.

Punter: Ty Strehlow, sr., D.C. Everest.

Return specialist: Triton Schmidt, sr., D.C. Everest.

Second Team

Offense

Linemen:

Brandt Rice, jr., Wausau West; Simon Raycher, sr., Marshfield; Jakob Wille, sr., D.C. Everest; Bodie Schanhofer, sr., Hortonville.

Fullback/tight end: Simon Witt, jr., D.C. Everest.

Receiver: Quinton Martin, sr., Stevens Point.Running back: Brock Babiash, sr., D.C. Everest.

Quarterback: Sam Dodd, sr., Hortonville.

Defense

Line:

Jaren Rohde, sr., Stevens Point.

Ends: Connor Seavers, sr., Stevens Point; Joey Carolfi, sr., Marshfield.

Inside linebackers: Carson Davczyk, jr., D.C. Everest; Brandon Dodge, sr., Appleton West.

Outside linebacker: Ashton Smola, sr., Stevens Point.

Defensive backs: Christian Chin, sr., Marshfield; Triton Schmidt, sr., D.C. Everest.

Kicker: Alec Schuster, sr., D.C. Everest.

Punter: Austin Simon, sr., Stevens Point.

Return specialist: Hunter Miller, sr., Hortonville.

Honorable Mention

Offense

Linemen:

Devyn Farrell, sr., Appleton West; Noah Peterson, jr., Marshfield; Sean Arneson, sr., Stevens Point; Kaden Brooks, sr., Stevens Point: Sam Kray, sr., Wausau West; Luke Hafermann, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Receivers: Aiden Leist, sr., Hortonville; Gavin Fravert, sr., Marshfield; Carson Kvernen, sr., Marshfield.

Running backs: Matthew Trulen, sr., Marshfield; Hunter Strange, sr., Hortonville; Nick Cotter, sr., D.C. Everest; Austin Junemann, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Quarterback: Jack Berens, sr., Wausau West.

Defense

Line:

Zach Roovers, sr., Hortonville; Nathan LaRue, sr., Wausau West; Adrian Kruger, jr., Marshfield; Cade Stankowski, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Ends: Isaac Dagit, jr., Marshfield; August Maurer, jr., Hortonville.

Inside linebackers: Ben Smith, so., Hortonville; Kyle Meyer, jr., Appleton West; Simon Witt, jr., D.C. Everest; Miles Sillas, so., Hortonville; Kale Roth, jr., Stevens Point.

Outside linebackers: Arlin Sangster, jr., D.C. Everest; T.J. Schierl, jr., Stevens Point; E.J. Holt, jr., Appleton West.

Defensive backs: Braden Kapitz, sr., Wausau West; Alec Schuster, sr., D.C. Everest; Chase Hinson, sr., Marshfield; Jabari Anderson, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Rolland Tremain, jr., Appleton West; Jared Marvin, jr., Appleton West; Marshal VanHandel, sr., Hortonville; Colin Wendt, so., Hortonville; Ryken Kohlbeck, sr., Marshfield; Ty Madlena, jr., Stevens Point; Max Theiler, sr., Wausau West; Will Matteson, sr., Wausau West; Brennan Huber, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Return specialist: Ben Vallafskey, jr., Appleton West.

Offensive Player of the Year: Riley Warzynski, Stevens Point.

Defensive Player of the Year: Daveon Gillespie, Wausau West.

Coach of the Year: Jason Foster, Wausau West.