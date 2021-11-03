CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

24-year-old Malik Hicks and 55-year-old James Miller Jr. killed in a head-on collision (Lincoln Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

Authorities identified 24-year-old Malik Hicks and 55-year-old James Miller Jr. as the two men who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on early Monday morning in Lincoln Parish.

As per the initial information, Troopers with Louisiana State Police received reports of a head-on collision just after 12:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near La. Highway 818.

November 3, 2021

Nationwide Report

