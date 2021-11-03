How ‘Dexter’ Revival Offers a Second Chance at a Last Impression

The first thing you notice about Dexter: New Blood, is the way it bears absolutely no resemblance, tonally, structurally, even atmospherically, to the original series it’s based on. The Showtime Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013, was set in vibrant, sun-soaked Miami and took us into the mind of a serial killer who was often humorous, wry and even happy-go-lucky, a mood that was buoyed by a bevy of comic-relief supporting characters and murders that were often played for dark laughs. The new ten-episode limited series, which begins airing on Showtime Sunday Nov 7, is by contrast cold, trading Florida for a fictional hamlet in upstate New York and pastel moods for a protagonist who’s lost his playful spark amid a cast of world-weary small-town characters.
Comments / 0