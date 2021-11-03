How ‘Dexter’ Revival Offers a Second Chance at a Last Impression

When it comes to reboots and revivals of long-thought-dead series, there's a very important question to ask: Why? What is it about this moment in time that has inspired the cast and creator of a show to return to characters who have been absent from our screens for quite some time? Without naming names, there are plenty of series where the answer boils down to "a dump truck full of money arrived at my house" or "well, my film career's not going the way I hoped" — and frankly, we've been seeing that in the quality, with many of these reunions lasting only a season or two before everyone involved realizing that the past belongs in the past.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO