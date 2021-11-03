CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Dexter’ Revival Offers a Second Chance at a Last Impression

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

”We left in a place that was very open-ended and admittedly unsatisfying,“ star Michael C. Hall tells TheWrap. Michael C. Hall is aware — very aware — that the end of Showtime’s “Dexter” is one of the most mocked and derided finales in TV history. And eight years later, he’s finally...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

