M&S Releases Largest Vegan Holiday Range

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&S has officially released its biggest Christmas plant-based range yet as a part of its Plant Kitchen line. This is a line beloved by many vegans for its many delicious options that look and taste like the real thing. Some of its biggest show stoppers are its meat alternatives like turkey...

www.onegreenplanet.org

