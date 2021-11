CARLSBAD, Calif. — Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran would not confirm a report that the Red Sox have offered free agent starting Eduardo Rodriguez a multi-year contract. “Never going to comment on negotiations with a player but no surprise to you all that we are engaged with Eddie and his representatives,” O’Halloran said here at the GM Meetings on Wednesday afternoon. “We’d love to bring him back.”

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO