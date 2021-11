The first thing you’ll notice is that there are two wine glasses on my dinner table. Then one day I’m taking selfies on a couch you’ve never seen before. Then, a few weeks later, half an unfamiliar face shows up on my Instagram Story. Hopefully, you will read into these images and ask: Does Kaitlyn have a new boyfriend? And if all works out, I won’t have to bother making an official announcement about having a new boyfriend.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO