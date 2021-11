Ah, the Galaxy S21 FE. What should've otherwise been a typical product launch by Samsung has faced numerous delays. As the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, it was expected to arrive sometime in late summer or early fall before a bunch of delays — and even rumors of outright cancellation — soured those plans. Last we heard, its launch had been moved up to January, possibly postponing the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series. There's even more confirmation on this particular timeframe now, with potential dates for both the Galaxy S21 FE and the S22 lineup.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO