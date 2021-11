Earlier this year, Sonic Team released a brief teaser trailer for the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. At this time, very little information about the game has been revealed, but a new trademark from Sega might have given us the name of the game: Sonic Frontiers. According to Gematsu, the trademark was filed in Japan by Sega on October 22nd. The trademark is in both Japanese and English, which would seem to indicate the game will have the same name in all regions. Unfortunately, it's impossible to say for certain if this truly is related to Sonic Team's new game, or if it's something else entirely.

