Through the first ten games of the 2021-22 NBA season, there’s little debate about who the Spurs’ best player has been: Dejounte Murray. If you need proof, look no further than PtR’s own SVP Leaderboard, where Murray is running away with the lead. (Granted, Jakob Poeltl was right up there with him before his extended absence due to health and safety protocols, but it still all starts with Murray.)

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO