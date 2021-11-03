BBC’s Director of Comedy Jon Petrie Reveals Commissioning Team: Tanya Qureshi Is Head of Comedy, Navi Lamba to Oversee Talent Development

Following Jon Petrie’s appointment as the BBC’s director of comedy in July, he has now revealed his commissioning team, including the newly-created role of head of comedy talent development.

Tanya Qureshi (“I May Destroy You”) stays on as head of BBC comedy alongside commissioning editor Gregor Sharp (“Starstruck”) and assistant commissioner in the norther Hannah Rose.

They will be joined by two new commissioning editors, Emma Lawson (“Trying”) and Ben Caudell (“Mandy”) as well as acting commissioning editor Seb Barwell (“Hattie”), who is joining in a temporary capacity from November until April 2022.

Lawson brings over 20 years’ experience in scripted television. She produced Apple Plus’s first scripted comedy, “Trying” and has developed a sitcom for Sky One. She also counts Objective, Fremantle and Roughcut TV on her resume.

Caudell moves into his role after executive producing two series of “Mandy” and “Famalam” as well as a number of other shows. He previously worked for Channel 4, Objective Productions and Zeppotron.

Barwell, meanwhile, began his career in radio at Angle Eye Media before moving to Roughcut TV in 2012 where he developed and produced shows such as “I Live With Models” for Comedy Central and “Bloods” for Sky One.

And Navi Lamba has been appointed head of comedy talent development, a new role. She has previously worked as a commissioner at Channel 4 and a senior social producer for VICE Media.

“We have managed to assemble an incredibly experienced, multi-talented team that have years of experience working in award winning comedy,” Petrie said in a statement. “I believe we are well equipped to deal with the new challenges our industry faces, and we will continue to make BBC Comedy the unrivalled home of new and established talent in the UK.”

“I have also created a new Head of Comedy Talent Development role,” he continued. “It’s vital that we help support new talent on their development journey to creating longform content and I’m especially keen that we have people in our team that are just as familiar with finding new talent through social media, as they are through the more traditional paths. I’m confident that this team makes a clear statement we are the greatest place for established talent to bring their ideas and know that they will be handled with care, whilst new talent will know that we have the experience to support them with their future careers in comedy.”