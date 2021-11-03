CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ACNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.4 million. The Gettysburg,...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Green Thumb Stock Rises as Earnings Double, Revenue Up 49%

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) stock jumped after the cannabis producer reported third-quarter earnings doubled on a stronger-than-expected revenue rise of 49%. The company, with offices in Chicago and Vancouver, reported profit of 8 cents a share against 4 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue grew 49% to $233.7 million from $157.1 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acnb#Snapshot#Acnb Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy