Ethiopia is at war with itself. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict

By CNN Newsource
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was lauded as a regional peacemaker. Now, he is presiding over a protracted civil war that by many accounts bears the hallmarks of genocide and has the potential to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa...

AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a year-long war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has pushed south in recent months and has not ruled out a possible march on the capital Addis Ababa. Foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters that one of the conditions for possible talks -- which he stressed have not been agreed to -- would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray. "In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango," Dina said.
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
oilandgas360.com

Democrats push to outlaw U.S. oil exports, threatening global market stability

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) – President Joe Biden faces growing pressure even from fellow Democrats to address rising gasoline prices with measures such as a ban on oil exports, a move that could upend global markets, discourage shale drilling and end up not helping American drivers that much. It was only six...
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
AFP

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
KEYT

Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Special envoys from the United States, Russia and China have met in Islamabad to discuss the path forward in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country. Thursday’s talks came amid a deepening humanitarian crisis that has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries in the wake of the Taliban takeover in August. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister was also in Islamabad but didn’t attend the meeting. Instead he later met separately with the envoys and with Pakistan’s foreign minister. The envoys appealed on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people and also urged the Taliban to respect human rights and ensure an inclusive government.
AFP

Afghanistan 'at brink of economic collapse', warns Pakistan

Afghanistan is "at the brink of economic collapse" and the international community must urgently resume funding and provide humanitarian assistance, Pakistan's foreign minister warned Thursday as US, Chinese, Russian and Taliban diplomats met in Islamabad. - 'Don't forget history' - Qureshi said it was "imperative for the international community to buttress provision of humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis".
KEYT

US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific despite rising tensions amid China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino was in Tokyo following a three-day joint session with Chief of Staff Koji Yamazaki that included a trip to Japan’s southern islands, where they observed Japan Self-Defense Force exercises in the same region where Chinese warships have been repeatedly spotted. Aquilino’s trip follows recent visits by top navy officials from Britain and Germany. China has defended its growing maritime activities in the regional seas.
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
KEYT

UN Security Council expresses concern over Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has issued a press statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using lethal force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be conducting a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the nation’s humanitarian situation is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system. A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. Two of its permanent members, Russia and China, maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.
