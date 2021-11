I just returned from Walt Disney World filled with a few days of adventure and bliss. This was my fall trip (my last trip was over the summer) and I was looking forward to checking out Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration. As a non-local, I followed all opening day reports and was eager to go there myself and check things out. Having just returned this week, I would love to tell you all of my impressions, opinions and tips for visiting Walt Disney World during their 50th Anniversary as a non-Florida resident.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO