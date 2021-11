CRESTON — All eligible members of the Riverview Community Center are asked to participate in the Board of Directors Election, which will be held on Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the community center's banquet room. Those unable to attend the meeting can be issued absentee ballots which will be available until Nov. 9, at the Thrift Shop. To be eligible to vote, you must be registered as a member as of Aug. 15, 2021.

