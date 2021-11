NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Around 120,000 people in Tennessee participate in the Women, Infants and Children Program to help them buy food for their families. Officials announced that soon, the cash benefits from the program will increase for purchases of fruit and vegetables. The increase will bring payments ranging from $22 through $70 depending on whether families have children, if women are pregnant, postpartum or if they are breastfeeding.

