What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • Why in the world are Florida’s legislators still picking and choosing which groups of people are assigned to our voting districts? What happened to all the recommendations and talk about establishing an independent, objective and nonpartisan committee to perform this once-in-10-years task that is so critical to fair elections without manipulated voter databases?

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO