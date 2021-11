It’s October 2021. More than 730,000 people in the U.S. have died due to COVID-19. And nearly every state in the country has substantial or high levels of viral transmission. More than a year into the pandemic, three COVID-19 vaccines are available but we’re still in the midst of yet another coronavirus surge. The pandemic is absolutely not over, no matter what you may want to believe. But it’s those who are already most vulnerable—the immunocompromised, disabled, essential workers, and working-class communities of color—who are most likely to face barriers to vaccine access and will pay the biggest price for others’ negligence.

