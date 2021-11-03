CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Benjamin Louis’ Horror Film ‘Stoker Hills’ Gets U.S. Deal With Screen Media

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PABNY_0clEJknJ00

EXCLUSIVE : Screen Media has acquired U.S. rights to Benjamin Louis ’ found footage horror film Stoker Hills , starring William Lee Scott ( The Butterfly Effect ), Danny Nucci ( Titanic ), Steffani Brass ( Six Feet Under ) and Tony Todd ( Candyman ), with plans to release it in theaters and on demand in January.

The film penned by Jonah Kuehner ( Good Luck Charlie ) is set in the secluded town of Stoker Hills, watching as three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare. Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods.

Louis, Rab Butler, Timothy Christian and Jonah Kuehner produced through Streetwalkers Productions.

“After several years of hard work and dedication our team is thrilled to partner with Screen Media for our domestic release,” said Louis. “We are excited to share the film with the US audience.”

“We’re always on the hunt for new, innovative genre voices, and we found just that with director Benjamin Louis,” added Screen Media in a statement. “His fresh take on the found footage subgenre surprises at every turn.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, recently acquired Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller Fast Charlie , starring Pierce Brosnan, ahead of AFM. It claimed rights to crime thriller La Soga Salvation following its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, picking up Casey Tebo’s Black Friday , starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, upon its Fantastic Fest debut.

Recent releases from the indie distributor include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers , starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, and Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity , starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke.

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the Stoker Hills acquisition deal with The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea on behalf of the filmmakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kathy Bates Drama ‘Home’ Gets U.S. Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic feature Home—starring Jake McLaughlin (Savages, ABC’s Quantico), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Fox’s American Horror Story, Misery) and more—from production company augenschein Filmproduktion, setting it for a day-and-date release on December 3rd. The first feature written and directed by award-winning German actress Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run, Blow) will hit theaters in 10 cities, in addition to all major cable and digital platforms. It tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after spending more than 20 years in prison to find out that, even after two decades, his...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Montana Story’ Lands U.S. Deal At Bleecker Street After Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to Montana Story, the Western drama from Scott McGehee and David Siegel that had its world premiere at this fall’s Toronto Film Festival. Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock and Asivak Koostachin star in the indie, which will now get a theatrical release in 2022. Stage 6 Films has acquired international rights to the pic in a separate deal. McGehee and Siegel (What Maisie Knew, The Deep End) shot Montana Story on 35mm anamorphic film over a six-week stretch last winter in and around the Paradise Valley near of Livingston,...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022. Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot. Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same...
TENNIS
anothermag.com

Four Terrifying Films That Chart The Female Horror Renaissance

When the trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman dropped in early 2020, the director’s name was largely omitted by outlets keen to up their SEO ranking, characterising the sequel instead as a Jordan Peele vehicle. This oversight, effectively replacing DaCosta with Peele – a producer, and co-writer on the project alongside DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld – was quickly called out on Twitter and labelled as misogynoir.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Casey Tebo
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Devon Sawa
Person
Phillip Noyce
CU Boulder News & Events

Say hello to our Collective Nightmares in horror films

CU Boulder sociologists who teach courses on the sociology of horror talk about their podcast, why horror films are popular and their favorite scary movies. For many people, Halloween is a good time to get scared, and a great way to feel the fear is by watching horror films. Marshall...
BOULDER, CO
wbfo.org

Watch the screen – and your back! Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium reopens, hosting a 360-degree horror film

SUNY Buffalo State’s Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium has reopened after a multi-year reconstruction project at the college’s Science and Mathematics Complex. Just in time for Halloween, the planetarium is celebrating by hosting screenings of a student-made horror film which projects on the entire dome. “It was really experimental for our students,”...
BUFFALO, NY
Sacramento News & Review

Five Horror films to watch this Halloween weekend

Will you stick with the classics or dare to try something else?. The week leading up to Halloween is that turning point of autumn into the darker depths of welcoming winter. During those seven days, adults and children across the country try to fit in as many Halloween and horror films as possible. However, going down the well-beaten track of classics like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and the Hammer boxsets can get a little repetitive. So, here are five films you should consider streaming this year for spooky Halloween.
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

Cinema Club Film Series: Bram Stoker's "Dracula" (1992)

Celebrate Halloween with this 1992 Francis Ford Coppola critically acclaimed adaptation of Stoker’s horror classic on the big screen! This film is part of the Cinema Club Film series sponsored by Wonder Book. Proof of vaccination or a negative covid test is required at this time to attend an event...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Good Luck Charlie#The Stoker#U S#Screen Media#Streetwalkers Productions#Chicken Soup#Afm#La Soga Salvation#Global Acquisitions#Co Productions#Exchange
Stuff.tv

The 20 best horror films on Amazon Prime Video

There’s a universal thrill in being scared – especially when there’s no actual danger involved. And what better way to indulge your taste for the pants-fillingly frightening than to dim the lights, curl up on the couch and cue up a horror movie? Thankfully, the days of having to venture out to the video shop or cross your fingers that something suitable is on are over: there’s a horrifying wealth of scary movies available at your fingertips on streaming services.
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

👻 Horror Movie Bracket: 25K votes later, the winner for best horror film is ...

Which horror film is the scariest of them all? We asked you to vote and you delivered. Our Horror Movie Bracket, made up of five rounds and 32 of our favorite horror flicks, accumulated more than 25,000 total votes. In the end, our two top seeded movies faced off in the final round: The Shining and The Exorcist.
MOVIES
KATU.com

New Horror Film: Antlers!

It’s the horror film about a small-town Oregon Teachers discovers that a young student is harbouring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Kara Mack had a chance to talk with the star Keri Russell and director Scott Cooper!
MOVIES
seattlespectator.com

BOO! Halloween 2021 Featuring theThrill of Horror Films

Halloween is around the corner, and with only a few more days to go, streaming sites are in high demand due to the abundance of movies associated with the spooky season. After two straight unconventional halloween seasons, students are excited to get back into the spooky spirit. Netflix, Hulu and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
flaunt.com

Horror Noire | Shudder Releases Anthology Film Series

In the spirit of Halloween, horror streaming service Shudder released a six part anthology series, HORROR NOIRE, a series of stories written and directed by black creatives and a follow up to the 2019 documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. In a genre that often ignores black voices, rarely featuring non-white leads or directors, Shudder is emphasizing the importance of centering black artists within horror filmmaking.
MOVIES
Digital Collegian

Peaches Christ shares screening of horror comedy film 'All About Evil' with Penn State

Internationally-acclaimed drag queen, filmmaker and 1996 alumnus Josh Grannell returned to Penn State via Zoom on Wednesday during a free showing of his feature film “All About Evil” in the HUB-Robeson Center. As part of its LGBTQ History Month programming, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity...
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

UCLA Film & Television Archive to hold in-person screening of restored horror films

Correction: The original version of this article mistranscribed Alan K. Rode's quote. This post was updated Nov. 10 at 3:58 p.m. Recently restored and resurrected, Hollywood’s classic horror films are making a scream-inducing comeback. On Friday, the UCLA Film & Television Archive is screening the restored versions of two of...
MOVIES
uiowa.edu

Bijou Film Board: The Evil Dead screening

Join us October 30th at 9:30pm at FilmScene on The Ped Mall as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Evil Dead (1981)!. Plot: Five college students vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods stumble upon a mysterious book that unleashes terror and gory mayhem. Tickets are FREE for...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

10 Horror Film Scores to Enjoy Over Halloween

Hasitha Fernando presents a selection of horror film scores to enjoy over Halloween…. With All Hallows Eve a creeping round the corner, ‘tis the perfect opportunity to look back at a few film scores which have gone on to define the modern-day horror film. More than films in other genres when it comes to horror, ‘music’ plays an integral role in elevating the end product and transforming it into something memorable and unforgettable. So, without further ado here are 10 horror film scores that defined the genre that is certainly worth listening to this Halloween. A few classics like The Exorcist and The Shining however, failed to make the cut since neither film had their own proper score. In the latter’s case Stanley Kubrick utilized only small portions of the score he commissioned Wendy Carlos to compose and with the former, William Friedkin ended up using the temp track of the film along with instrumentalist Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells track, which has since become synonymous with the iconic movie.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy