Benjamin Louis’ Horror Film ‘Stoker Hills’ Gets U.S. Deal With Screen Media

EXCLUSIVE : Screen Media has acquired U.S. rights to Benjamin Louis ’ found footage horror film Stoker Hills , starring William Lee Scott ( The Butterfly Effect ), Danny Nucci ( Titanic ), Steffani Brass ( Six Feet Under ) and Tony Todd ( Candyman ), with plans to release it in theaters and on demand in January.

The film penned by Jonah Kuehner ( Good Luck Charlie ) is set in the secluded town of Stoker Hills, watching as three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare. Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods.

Louis, Rab Butler, Timothy Christian and Jonah Kuehner produced through Streetwalkers Productions.

“After several years of hard work and dedication our team is thrilled to partner with Screen Media for our domestic release,” said Louis. “We are excited to share the film with the US audience.”

“We’re always on the hunt for new, innovative genre voices, and we found just that with director Benjamin Louis,” added Screen Media in a statement. “His fresh take on the found footage subgenre surprises at every turn.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, recently acquired Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller Fast Charlie , starring Pierce Brosnan, ahead of AFM. It claimed rights to crime thriller La Soga Salvation following its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, picking up Casey Tebo’s Black Friday , starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, upon its Fantastic Fest debut.

Recent releases from the indie distributor include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers , starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, and Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity , starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke.

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the Stoker Hills acquisition deal with The Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea on behalf of the filmmakers.