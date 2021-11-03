CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamron Hall To Host Court TV True-Crime Series ‘Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall’

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall is set to host the weekly true-crime series Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall for Court TV , premiering Jan. 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Forthcoming episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights in the same timeslot.

According to the network, each episode will follow the path from victim to verdict and will explore how when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased. The stories will be told from the point of view of those impacted by the case, including the lawyers, jurors, members of law enforcement, and the victim’s family and friends.

“When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims,” Hall said in a statement. “I have always been pulled into the ‘why’ – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do.”

Hall is the host and executive producer of the Emmy nominated daytime television show Tamron Hall, which is produced and distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Television. She recently released her first crime novel As The Wicked Watch— ​​the first in a new series that follows a reporter as she unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two Black girls; the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago.

