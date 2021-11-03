The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reprinting special Braves issue after overwhelming demand

AJC Field Edition

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first since 1995 and the city’s newspaper is celebrating with a special commemorative issue.

Editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Kevin Riley said a 16-page special edition went on sale Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. The papers were available at Kroger, Publix, QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations.

Lines formed across the city as people tried to get their hands on one.

Shopper Ricardo Burton agreed with the headline that this championship was “Worth The Wait.”

“When I was little, I wasn’t old enough to cherish it. I’m older now. It means a lot to me.” Burton said.

Many stores sold out quickly, leading to confusion and frustration from customers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be reprinting the edition and delivering more to stores tomorrow morning. A spokesperson for the paper said they original printed 30,000 copies and would print 70,000 more.

Whether they got it today or are waiting until tomorrow, customers were excited to own a piece of history.

“We’re gonna read it, read it, read it. And frame it!” Susan Berthelot said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will also print a special edition for Friday’s victory parade and include several of special pages in this Sunday’s edition.

Readers can also pre-order a commemorative book with the stories and images from the 2021 Braves season, told by the AJC’s journalists who have chronicled the team from spring training to now.

