Apple Moves Further Into Original Podcasts With Opioid Bank Robbery Series ‘Hooked’

Apple is taking a further step into ordering original audio series with a new podcast about opioids and bank robbery.

The tech giant has launched Hooked from Campside Media , the Sister-backed company behind Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen series.

The series explores the true story of Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to legally prescribed opioids led him to spiral from a top engineer to becoming one of the most prolific bank robbers in American history.

It is hosted by journalist and Campside Media co-founder Josh Dean and features three years worth of interviews with Hathaway, his family, law enforcement and others involved in the story. Dean exec produces alongside Vanessa Grigoriadis, Adam Hoff, Matt Shaer, and Mark McAdam.

Hooked is an adaptation of Dean’s story Hooked: America’s Busiest Bank Robber for Bloomberg Businessweek.

A television adaptation was in development by John Ridley for ABC Signature.

It marks only the second original podcast series from Apple that is not a companion series such as The Line or series tied to shows such as For All Mankind and Foundation.

In April, Deadline revealed that it was working on an original podcast series based on Siegfried & Roy from Steven Leckart.