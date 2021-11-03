CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

1 person killed, 7 others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Opelousas (Opelousas, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DBG8_0clEJfNg00
1 person killed, 7 others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Opelousas (Opelousas, LA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, one person was killed and seven others received injuries following a traffic accident in Opelousas.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad and Vine Street.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 person killed, 7 others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Opelousas

November 3, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#La Rrb
Nationwide Report

2 dead, 3 injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 580 (Carson City, NV)

On Tuesday, two people lost their lives while three others suffered major injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 580. As per the initial information, the fatal seven-vehicle pile-up occurred before 1 p.m. at the intersection with US 50. The early reports showed that six cars and a big rig were involved in the accident. Two people were killed as a result of the collision.
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Columbia Center Boulevard (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered major injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Columbia Center Boulevard. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the intersection with 4th Avenue. The early reports showed that a vehicle failed to yield to the motorcycle and the vehicles collided with each other.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a male pedestrian in Clint (Clint, TX)

A vehicle hit and killed a male pedestrian in Clint (Clint, TX)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle in Clint on Wednesday evening. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at around 6 p.m. in front of the 7-11 convenience store and Subway sandwich shop in the 12900 block of Alameda Avenue, close to Brown Street.
CLINT, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision on I-90 (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Monday, a 17-year-old driver incurred minor injuries after their vehicle collided with a barrier along Interstate 90. The two-vehicle accident took place shortly before 3 p.m. on I-90 near the Pines Road exit. The early reports showed that the teen was heading west on I-90 when they failed to maintain control of their car. The driver veered on the right shoulder and struck the barrier, sending the car into traffic, where it got struck by a semi-truck.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy