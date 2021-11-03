1 person killed, 7 others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Opelousas (Opelousas, LA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, one person was killed and seven others received injuries following a traffic accident in Opelousas.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad and Vine Street.

November 3, 2021