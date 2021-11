Claim: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, trying to lure California-bound ships stuck outside state ports, offered this lure in a tweet recently. “Are your products stuck off Long Beach? Texas ports are wide open. Port delays are up to a hundred days in California. In less than two weeks your cargo can set sail from California and be at one of our 24/7 functioning Texas cargo ports, unloaded and on their way to shelves near you.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO