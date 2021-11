What’s the news: Children 5–11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accepted the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to recommend the use of the vaccine for the estimated 28 million 5–11-year-olds in the U.S. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine for children on Friday, based on the determination that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks in this population.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO