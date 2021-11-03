Iowa COVID Numbers Soaring… But NOT in Humans

So if you hear dead air, just assume I dozed off because I didn't get enough sleep. It's a crazy time in the world these days and "work/life balance" has become more important yet more elusive than ever. It's a time when folks are holding on for dear life to their jobs because they see so many others having theirs fall by the wayside. It leads to long hours at the office (or home office). It's well documented that lack of proper sleep can impact our effectiveness on the job, to the point where a new survey says 1 in 4 people actually fall asleep AT WORK.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO