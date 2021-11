[There are spoilers ahead for the movie Spencer. If you haven't seen it yet, please come back to this post at another time!]. Kristen Stewart's new movie Spencer leaves a LOT to unpack. The biopic follows the late Princess Diana over Christmas in 1991, which the filmmakers fictionally reimagine to be when she made the decision to leave Prince Charles. The movie works to illustrate how isolated Princess Diana was when she was in the British royal family, and how she basically had no one to turn to... except for one person. Maggie, Princess Diana's dresser (played by Sally Hawkins), is basically the only adult she can trust. Maggie proves to be a confidant for Diana for the first half of the movie, but then in the last few minutes, things take a very different turn.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO