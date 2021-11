After watching the Minnesota Vikings clumsily fall to the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween, you might’ve thrown in the towel. But the team did not – not by a longshot. The Cowboys upended the Vikings on Sunday Night Football for the masses to see, playing anemic offensive football while collapsing on defense in the game’s most crucial moments. Indeed, that combination is disappointing, yet it’s nothing new for the 2021 Vikings. The Week 4 contest at home versus the Cleveland Browns was essentially a cookie-cutter experience to the Cowboys gaffe. Minnesota scored on the first drive, convincing a home crowd “things were going to be all right.” Nobody knew those respective first-drive scores would be all she wrote for touchdowns. But they were.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO